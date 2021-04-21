Cancer cachexia drug Adlumiz launched in Japan

Privately-owned Swiss drugmaker Helsinn has announced the launch of Adlumiz (anamorelin) for the treatment of cancer cachexia in malignant non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, pancreatic cancer and colorectal cancer in Japan, through its partner Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528).
Cancer cachexia is a complex metabolic disorder syndrome, characterized by decreased body weight and anorexia associated with cancer. It can affect up to 80% of patients with advanced cancer.
Adlumiz has shown efficacy in increasing body weight, muscle mass, as well as appetite in cancer cachexia patients.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze