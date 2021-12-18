December 2021 batch of EMA/CHMP recommendations

On Friday, the European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee (CHMP) announced recommendations of novel medicines for approval at its December 2021 meeting.
USA-based Global Blood Therapeutics’ (Nasdaq: GBT) Oxbryta (voxelotor) was granted a positive opinion for the treatment of hemolytic anemia due to sickle cell disease. Oxbryta was supported through EMA’s Priority Medicines (PRIME) scheme, which provides early and enhanced scientific and regulatory support for promising medicines with a potential to address unmet medical needs.
A positive opinion was adopted for US pharma giant Pfizer’s NYSE: PFE) Ngenla (somatrogon) to treat growth hormone deficiency in adolescents and children from three years of age.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze