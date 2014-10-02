Ebola vaccines could be available early 2015, says WHO

The World Health Organization has issued an assessment of the situation regarding two candidate Ebola vaccines following a consultation event earlier this week.
The aim was to establish the efforts to evaluate Ebola vaccines for safety and efficacy, in order to make them available as soon as possible and ultimately use them in a mass vaccination campaign. The WHO regards the expedited evaluation of all Ebola vaccines with clinical grade material as a high priority. Two candidate vaccines have clinical-grade vials available for Phase I pre-licensure clinical trials.
One (cAd3-ZEBOV) has been developed by UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) in collaboration with the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. It uses a chimpanzee-derived adenovirus vector with an Ebola virus gene inserted. The second (rVSV-ZEBOV) was developed by the Public Health Agency of Canada in Winnipeg. The license for commercialization of the Canadian vaccine is held by an American company, NewLink Genetics. The vaccine uses an attenuated or weakened vesicular stomatitis virus, a pathogen found in livestock; one of its genes has been replaced by an Ebola virus gene.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze