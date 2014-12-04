EMA committee concludes no evidence Fluad caused deaths

The European Medicines Agency’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) has concluded that there is no evidence that Fluad flu vaccine from Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) has caused serious events including deaths in Italy.
The Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) suspended the use of two batches of Fluad as a precautionary measure last week.
The EMA said that Fluad is used in older people, especially in those who have a number of illnesses at the same time and are at an increased risk of health complications. After the review of the cases reported, the PRAC concluded that there was no evidence for a causal relation between the reported fatal events and the administration of Fluad.
