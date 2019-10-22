Global drugmakers may reduce prices in Russia in exchange for guaranteed demand

Amid the forthcoming introduction of new rules for re-registration of prices for vital drugs in Russia and associated with this the increase of costs, global drugmakers operating in Russia are looking for ways to optimize their Russian business, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
For example, as part of this, Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has already put a proposal to the Russian Ministry of Health to reduce the price for its flagship anti-HIV drug Tivicay (dolutegravir) by 27%, in exchange for ensuring a guaranteed demand for it from local customers.
It is planned that could be achieved by ensuring access to the drug for at least 15% of the total number of HIV-infected patients in Russia. This is expected to be implemented by conducting additional public procurements of the drug by the state.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze