Global drugmakers may reduce prices in Russia in exchange for guaranteed demand

Amid the forthcoming introduction of new rules for re-registration of prices for vital drugs in Russia and associated with this the increase of costs, global drugmakers operating in Russia are looking for ways to optimize their Russian business, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

For example, as part of this, Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has already put a proposal to the Russian Ministry of Health to reduce the price for its flagship anti-HIV drug Tivicay (dolutegravir) by 27%, in exchange for ensuring a guaranteed demand for it from local customers.

It is planned that could be achieved by ensuring access to the drug for at least 15% of the total number of HIV-infected patients in Russia. This is expected to be implemented by conducting additional public procurements of the drug by the state.