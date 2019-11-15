GSK company focus: turning the ship around

A little over five years ago, British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) was riding high, following multiple years of strong sales and related year-on-year share price gains.

The company has long been associated with its portfolio of respiratory products, and shrinking opportunities in this area were responsible for a precipitous drop in revenues, starting in 2014.

Since then, GSK has been highly active on the deal-making front, shaking off old alliances and entering into bold new partnerships in an attempt to regain its position.