Is pharma underinvesting in mental health?

The global pharmaceutical industry has spent well over a trillion dollars on research and development in the last ten years, and analysts expect annual investment levels to grow by around 3% annually, reaching up to $200 billion per year by 2022.
Far and away the largest market for pharma investment is the USA, which now spends almost 60 cents for every dollar used on R&D globally, a big increase from the early 1990s, when around 40% of pharmaceutical R&D was American.
Robust levels of investment have supported unprecedented gains in the products that are available today, with an estimated 7,000 new therapies in development.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze