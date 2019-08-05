Is pharma underinvesting in mental health?

The global pharmaceutical industry has spent well over a trillion dollars on research and development in the last ten years, and analysts expect annual investment levels to grow by around 3% annually, reaching up to $200 billion per year by 2022.

Far and away the largest market for pharma investment is the USA, which now spends almost 60 cents for every dollar used on R&D globally, a big increase from the early 1990s, when around 40% of pharmaceutical R&D was American.

Robust levels of investment have supported unprecedented gains in the products that are available today, with an estimated 7,000 new therapies in development.