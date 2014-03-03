ISIS Pharma earns $1 million from GSK for advancing ISIS-TTRRx

USA-based Isis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ISIS) has earned a $1 million milestone payment from UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) related to the initiation of an open-label extension study of ISIS-TTR(Rx), which is being offered to those patients with familial amyloid polyneuropathy (FAP) who have completed dosing in the Phase II/III study of ISIS-TTR(Rx).
ISIS-TTR is an antisense drug in development with GSK for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis, a severe and rare genetic disease characterized by progressive dysfunction of peripheral nerve and/or heart tissues. Including this milestone payment, Isis has earned $25 million in upfront and milestone payments for advancing ISIS-TTR(Rx). This $1 million milestone payment is the third of the $50 million in milestone payments Isis is eligible to earn as the Phase II/III study progresses.
Further payments due
