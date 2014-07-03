Isis Pharma earns $1 million GSK milestone on hepatitis B virus program

USA-based Isis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ISIS) has earned yet another $1 million payment from UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), this one related to the advancement of its program to develop antisense drugs to treat hepatitis B virus (HBV).
"Our collaboration with GSK has been very productive resulting in three novel antisense drugs in our pipeline. We look forward to continuing to advance these drugs and add additional new drugs to our pipeline with GSK," said Lynne Parshall, chief operating officer at Isis, adding: "Including the $1 million announced today, we have earned $11 million in payments from GSK to discover and develop drugs for HBV."
Less than two weeks ago, Isis earned $1 million from GSK related to the advancement of the Phase II/III study of ISIS-TTRRx in patients with familial amyloid polyneuropathy (FAP).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze