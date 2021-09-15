Wednesday 19 November 2025

Jardiance likely to be preferred therapy for HFpEF, says analyst

15 September 2021
At the 2021 European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress, full results were presented for EMPEROR-Preserved, a Phase III trial investigating US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and family-owned German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim’s Jardiance (empagliflozin) in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).

The results of this landmark trial are likely to prompt a change in clinical practice for HFpEF, a condition that is notoriously challenging to treat, with Jardiance becoming established as the preferred therapeutic option, says GlobalData, a data and analytics company.

The drug is already generating blockbuster sales for companies. For full-year 2020, worldwide Jardiance revenue was $1.154 billion, an increase of 22% year-on-year, as reported by Lilly. For Boehringer, the drug generated net sales of 2.48 billion euros ($2.94 billion), up 15.3%.

