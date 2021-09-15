Jardiance likely to be preferred therapy for HFpEF, says analyst

At the 2021 European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress, full results were presented for EMPEROR-Preserved, a Phase III trial investigating US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and family-owned German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim’s Jardiance (empagliflozin) in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).

The results of this landmark trial are likely to prompt a change in clinical practice for HFpEF, a condition that is notoriously challenging to treat, with Jardiance becoming established as the preferred therapeutic option, says GlobalData, a data and analytics company.

The drug is already generating blockbuster sales for companies. For full-year 2020, worldwide Jardiance revenue was $1.154 billion, an increase of 22% year-on-year, as reported by Lilly. For Boehringer, the drug generated net sales of 2.48 billion euros ($2.94 billion), up 15.3%.