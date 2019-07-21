Saturday 23 November 2024

Look back at pharma news in the week to July 19

Further cementing an existing collaboration between the companies, last week Gilead Sciences agreed to pay up to over $5 billion to acquire rights to Galapagos’ portfolio as well as increase its equity stake in the Belgian biotech company. In a second deal termination with MacroGenics, France’s Servier has pulled out of a collaboration on flotetuzumab for acute myeloid leukemia. On the M&A front, there was AbbVie’s acquisition of Mavupharma and its STING candidate MAVU-104 thus expanding its oncology portfolio. Meantime, Capricor Therapeutics saw its shares double in value after presenting encouraging Phase II data on its Duchenne muscular dystrophy candidate CAP-1002.

Galapagos, long recognized as technical powerhouse, rewarded with independence

