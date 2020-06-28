Saturday 23 November 2024

Look back at pharma news in the week to June 26, 2020

Pharmaceutical
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
28 June 2020
By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Last week saw Gilead Sciences reveal it was buying a 49.9% stake in immune-oncology-focussed Pionyr Immunotherapeutics and taking an option to acquire the rest of the company. On the regulatory front, India’s Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gained marketing approval for its favipiravir product FabiFlu on its domestic market for the treatment of COVID-19. Also, AbbVie and Allergan received a complete response letter (CRL) from the US Food and Drug Administration for their DARPin therapy abicipar pegol. Deal-making news included Sanofi entering a multi-billion licensing accord with USA-based Translate Bio for its infectious disease vaccines, and Dutch biotech uniQure entered into a deal with Australian CSL Limited’s CSL Behring unit on its hemophilia B drug etranacogene dezaparvovec.

Gilead takes a punt on pre-clinical Pionyr

