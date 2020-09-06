Sunday 24 November 2024

Look back at pharma news in the week to September 4, 2020

Pharmaceutical
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
6 September 2020
By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Last week’s news featured two M&A deals: Nestle announced that it is buying full control of Aimmune Therapeutics and its peanut allergy agent Palforzia in a $2.6 million deal; and Ionis Pharmaceuticals revealed it is acquiring all the shares in Akcea it does not already own. Other deal-making included Gilead Sciences entering an agreement to license Jounce Therapeutics’ JTX-1811 immunotherapy program, and AbbVie and China’s I-Mab Biopharma signing a deal for the commercialization of cancer candidate lemzoparlimab, worth up to $2 billion to I-Mab.

Nestlé pays $2.6 billion to eat peanut player Aimmune

