Lynparza leads with another approval in the USA

Another milestone in the Lynparza (olaparib) collaboration between AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has been reached, triggering a $100 million payment to the British firm.

The US regulator has approved the pre-eminent PARP blocker, in combination with the chemotherapy bevacizumab, for the maintenance treatment of adults with advanced ovarian cancer.

Based in New Jersey, USA, Merck joined forces with AstraZeneca in 2017 to develop Lynparza across cancer types, offering $1.6 billion upfront as part of a deal worth up to $8.5 billion for AstraZeneca.