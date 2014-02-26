Novartis extends clinical trial data transparency

Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) says it has taken additional steps to extend its leadership in clinical trial data transparency, noting that researchers can now request access to patient level data on newly-approved innovative medicines in the USA and European Union in 2014.
Since 2005, and before requirements were in place, Novartis has been voluntarily disclosing summaries of clinical study reports of its innovative medicines on its own web site ( http://www.novctrd.com). In addition, the company is committed to enhancing clinical study report summaries for all new pivotal studies to include easy to understand consumer language summaries and additional interpretation of data as of the end of 2014.
Novartis says it has long supported data transparency and was the first company to publish positive and negative study results of its innovative medicines within one year of the study completion further enabling clinical research while protecting patient privacy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze