Novartis' heart failure drug LCZ696 granted FDA priority review

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review designation for combination pill LCZ696 (valsartan and sacubitril), an investigational medicine for the treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), from Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX).

The designation accelerates the review of therapies thatoffer a significant improvement in the safety or effectiveness of the treatment, prevention or diagnosis of a serious condition. For LCZ696 this reduces the total review time from 12 to eight months, meaning the FDA could make a decision on approval in August 2015.

Blockbuster sales forecast