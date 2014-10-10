Novartis' secukinumab shows strong efficacy in psoriasis Phase III trials

Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) has reported data from a Phase III trial showing consistent efficacy in clearing psoriasis with AIN457 (secukinumab), regardless of how bad patients’ disease is at the start of treatment.
The trial saw significant positive responses to secukinumab in patients with severe psoriasis when treatment began, and a significant positive relationship between achieving clear to almost-clear skin and the patient’s health-related quality of life.
The majority of patients across two disease severity subgroups (including those with severe psoriasis) experienced complete clear to almost-clear skin measured as a 100% or 90% reduction of respective baseline psoriasis area and severity index, with skin clearance sustained through one year of treatment.
