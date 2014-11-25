Novartis' Signifor approved in EU for acromegaly patients

The European Commission has approved Swiss drug major Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Signifor (pasireotide) for patients with acromegaly for whom surgery is not an option or has not been curative, and who are inadequately controlled on treatment with a first-generation somatostatin analogue (SSA).

Signifor is a long acting release formulation for once monthly intramuscular injection, which offers the first alternative treatment option directly targeting the pituitary tumor for patients whose acromegaly remains inadequately controlled on currently available SSAs.

Bruno Strigini, president, Novartis Oncology, said: "Acromegaly that is not properly controlled can have a devastating impact on the long-term health of patients living with this serious pituitary disorder. This first approval of Signifor in acromegaly marks a much needed advance in the treatment of this rare disease and we are working hard to bring this therapy to this underserved patient population worldwide in the near future."