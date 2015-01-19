Novo Nordisk chooses Switzerland as first country to launch Xultophy

Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) has launched Xultophy (IDegLira) for people with type 2 diabetes in Switzerland.
Xultophy is the first combination of a basal insulin [Tresiba (insulin degludec)] and a GLP-1 analogue [Victoza (liraglutide)]. Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and chief science officer of Novo Nordisk, said: “More than half of people with type 2 diabetes on basal insulin do not achieve glycemic control and have an increased risk of developing complications," adding: "The benefits that Xultophy has shown and the convenience it provides may help motivate people with type 2 diabetes to better adhere to therapy and proactively manage their disease."
