Novo Nordisk first-half boosted by Victoza and modern insulins

Danish insulin giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) posted second quarter 2013, showing that earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 12.3% to 8.59 billion Danish kroner, beating the average 8.27 billion kroner forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts, sending the firm’s shares 2.2% higher to 983 kroner in early trading this morning (August 8).

For the first six months of the year, net profit increased by 27% to 12.7 billion. Diluted earnings per share increased by30% to 23.43 kroner. First half sales rose 14% in local currencies and by 11% in Danish kroner to 41.4 billion kroner.

Gross margin improved by 0.9 percentage points in Danish kroner to 82.6%, reflecting a favorable price and product mix development. Operating profit increased by 19% in local currencies and by 15% in Danish kroner to 16.1 billion kroner in the first half year.