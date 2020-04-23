Phase III data support next generation GvHD treatment

Swiss giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) has published positive data from the Phase III REACH2 study, showing the efficacy of Jakavi (ruxolitinib) in acute graft-versus-host disease (GvHD).

The study met its primary endpoint, with a significantly greater overall response rate (ORR) compared with best available treatment, reinforcing findings from the Phase II REACH1 trial.

Full details from REACH2, which is testing the JAK 1 and JAK 2 tyrosine kinase blocker in people with steroid-refractory GvHD, were published in The New England Journal of Medicine.