Priority Review underway for Jakafi in chronic GVHD

The US regulator has accepted for Priority Review a submission to broaden the label for Jakafi (ruxolitinib), to include treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).
Developed by USA-based Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY), Jakafi is a first-in-class JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor, currently approved for use in polycythemia vera and in myelofibrosis.
Jakafi has also already been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, since 2019, for the treatment of steroid-refractory acute GVHD, based on the results of the pivotal REACH1 trial.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze