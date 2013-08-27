Rise in infections means hepatitis C market is expected to peak at $15.5 billion in 2022

The hepatitis C market is forecast to increase by a massive 230% in the next nine years, according to research and consulting firm Datamonitor Healthcare, which says the market is expected to peak at $15.5 billion in 2022.
US biotech firm Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) highly anticipated drug sofosbuvir will be the main contributor to market value as it has demonstrated promising results in clinical trials.
Fierce competition between several big pharma companies including US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), will also drive this market growth as they rush to develop improved interferon-free regimens.
