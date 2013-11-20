Roche’s Kadcyla approved in the EU for advanced HER2-positive breast cancer

Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX) says that Kadcyla (ado-trastuzumab emtansine or T-DM1), the latest targeted medicine from its HER2 franchise and its first antibody-drug conjugate, has been approved by the European Commission for people with previously treated HER2-positive advanced breast cancer.
Specifically, Kadcyla is indicated as a single agent for the treatment of adults with HER2-positive, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer who previously received Herceptin (trastuzumab) and a taxane, separately or in combination. The indication also stipulates that those treated should either have received prior therapy for locally advanced or metastatic disease, or have had disease recurrence during or within six months of completing adjuvant therapy.
Earlier this year, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Kadcyla as new therapy for patients with HER2-positive, late-stage (metastatic) breast cancer, developed by Genentech, the US biotech subsidiary of Swiss drug major Roche (The Pharma Letter February 25). Roche licenses technology for Kadcyla under an agreement with ImmunoGen.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze