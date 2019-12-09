Roll call of approvals follow strong data for Calquence in CLL

British pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has presented interim Phase III data from the ELEVATE TN study of Calquence (acalabrutinib), at the 2019 American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting.

The study is testing the therapy, together with Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Gazyva (obinutuzumab) and as monotherapy, in first-line chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL).

The results show a significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS), after a median follow-up of 28.3 months.