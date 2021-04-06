Russian drugmakers confirm plans for localization of foreign vaccines

Leading Russian pharmaceutical producers Petrovax and R-Pharm have confirmed their plans to speed up implementation of the projects for the production of foreign vaccines within the country, according to recent statements by representatives of the companies.
As a spokesman of Petrovax said in an interview with the Russian Forbes magazine, currently, the company continues international clinical trials of its Convidetsia vaccine against COVID-19, which are conducted in partnership with the Chinese immunological company CanSino Biologics (HK: 6185).
According to Petrovax’ spokesman, the recruitment of volunteers has already been completed, while analytical work is currently being carried out, and all the documents for registration of the vaccine have already been submitted to the Russian Ministry of Health.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze