Russian drugmakers confirm plans for localization of foreign vaccines

Leading Russian pharmaceutical producers Petrovax and R-Pharm have confirmed their plans to speed up implementation of the projects for the production of foreign vaccines within the country, according to recent statements by representatives of the companies.

As a spokesman of Petrovax said in an interview with the Russian Forbes magazine, currently, the company continues international clinical trials of its Convidetsia vaccine against COVID-19, which are conducted in partnership with the Chinese immunological company CanSino Biologics (HK: 6185).

According to Petrovax’ spokesman, the recruitment of volunteers has already been completed, while analytical work is currently being carried out, and all the documents for registration of the vaccine have already been submitted to the Russian Ministry of Health.