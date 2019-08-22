Second approval in China for roxadustat

FibroGen’s (Nasdaq: FGEN) Beijing-based subsidiary has won Chinese approval for roxadustat, as a treatment for amemia caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD) in non-dialysis-dependent (NDD) patients.
The nod from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) makes China the first country in the world to grant approval for roxadustat in this indication.
China has already granted approval for the therapy as a treatment for people with CKD that are on dialysis. FibroGen, together with development partner AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), plan to launch the product there later in 2019.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze