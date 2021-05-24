Signs of a possible breakthrough in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's

Encouraging signs from an Alzheimer’s study carried out by Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS) doubled the firm’s share price on Friday.

The Pennsylvania, USA-based firm, a specialist in neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD), has been testing its lead candidate ANVS401 in a Phase IIa study.

Annovis is working on a hypothesis that impairment of axonal transport affects nerve cells in the same way in both AD and PD.