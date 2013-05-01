Saturday 8 November 2025

Strong first-quarter growth from Novo Nordisk and Lundbeck

Pharmaceutical
1 May 2013

This morning saw the announcement of first-quarter 2013 financial results from Denmark’s two leading pharma firms, insulin giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) and CNS specialist Lundbeck (LUN: CO), both seeing strong sales and profits growth. Shares of Novo Nordisk dipped 0.6% to 986.50 Danish kroner whiles Lundbeck gained 2.3% to 115.80 kroner in early trading.

Novo Nordisk posted 14% (+13% local currencies) growth in sales to 20.0 billion Danish kroner ($3.49 billion), driven by modern insulins (+14% or 16% lc to 8.99 billion kroner), human insulins (5% or 4% lc to 2.82 billion kroner) and Victoza (liraglutide; +36% or +35% lc to 2.68 billion kroner). Gross margin improved 1.1 percentage points in kroner terms to 81.9%, with reported operating profit increasing 18% (+21% lc) to 7.6 billion kroner.

Net profit increased 28% to 6.0 billion kroner, or 10.98 kroner per share (+32%). For full-year 2013, the company now expects sales growth of around 9% to 11% lc (up from its previous forecast of +8% to +11%lc); operating profit growth of about 10%; Net financials of about 900 million kroner (from previous 1.40 billion kroner).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze