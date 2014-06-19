Takeda halts development of orteronel for prostate cancer

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) says that it has voluntarily decided to end the development program for orteronel (TAK-700) for prostate cancer in Japan, the USA and Europe.

The decision follows the results of two Phase III clinical trials in metastatic, castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). The studies found while orteronel plus prednisone could extend the time patients lived before their cancer progressed, it did not extend overall survival in these patients. After careful consideration of the data from these trials, the company has determined that the drug has not demonstrated a clinical profile sufficient to move forward in mCRPC, given the availability of other therapies.

Follows mixed Ph III trial results