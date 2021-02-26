Sunday 24 November 2024

Takeda shifts away from diabetes in 133 billion yen Teijin sale

26 February 2021
Agreement has been reached for Takeda (TYO: 4502) to transfer the assets, marketing rights and, eventually, marketing authorization associated with a portfolio of diabetes products in Japan to fellow Japanese firm Teijin Pharma (TYO: 4301).

The portfolio to be divested to Teijin is comprised of four non-core type 2 diabetes products, for a total price of 133 billion yen ($1.25 billion).

"Today’s transaction enables us to sharpen our focus in Japan on developing and delivering highly-innovative products within Takeda’s five key business areas"These products are Nesina (alogliptin), Liovel (alogliptin/pioglitazone), Inisync (alogliptin benzoate) and Zafatek (trelagliptin), which generated total sales of approximately 30.8 billion Japanese yen in the last financial year.

Biotechnology
Biotechnology
Pharmaceutical
Biotechnology
Pharmaceutical
Biotechnology
Biotechnology
Biotechnology
Biotechnology
Biotechnology
Biotechnology
