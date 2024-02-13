Takeda turns around Eohilia’s prospects with FDA approval

Japanese pharma major Takeda (TYO: 4502) has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Eohilia (budesonide oral suspension), the first and only FDA-approved oral therapy for people 11 years and older with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).
The corticosteroid product will be available in 2mg/10 mL convenient, single-dose stick packs by the end of February, Takeda disclosed.
"Demonstrated ability to address esophageal inflammation and EoE dysphagia symptoms"Developed specifically for EoE, Eohilia’s novel formulation of budesonide confers thixotropic properties, flowing more freely when shaken and returning to a more viscous state when swallowed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze