Takeda turns around Eohilia’s prospects with FDA approval

Japanese pharma major Takeda (TYO: 4502) has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Eohilia (budesonide oral suspension), the first and only FDA-approved oral therapy for people 11 years and older with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).

The corticosteroid product will be available in 2mg/10 mL convenient, single-dose stick packs by the end of February, Takeda disclosed.

"Demonstrated ability to address esophageal inflammation and EoE dysphagia symptoms"Developed specifically for EoE, Eohilia’s novel formulation of budesonide confers thixotropic properties, flowing more freely when shaken and returning to a more viscous state when swallowed.