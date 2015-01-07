ThromboGenics NV appoints Dominique Vanfleteren as chief financial officer

Ophthalmic specialist ThromboGenics NV (Euronext Brussels: THR) has appointed Dominique Vanfleteren as chief financial officer.

Mr Vanfleteren has more than 25 years of experience in senior finance, operations, control and reporting roles in biopharma companies, and joins the company from Belgian drugmaker UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB). He most recently held the position of chief financial officer of UCB’s Asia Pacific Operations.

Prior to joining UCB, Dominique worked for GSK (LSE: GSK) for 16 years. He held a number of senior finance positions in Brussels and London, his latest as finance director of GSK’s Diversified Healthcare Services Europe.