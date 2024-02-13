UK scheme to test side effects of direct oral anticoagulants

The Yellow Card Biobank, a pilot launched by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and Genomics England, is to start investigating a group of medicines used to prevent strokes known as direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs).

Aimed at helping to understand how a patient’s genetic makeup can impact the safety of their treatments, the Yellow Card Biobank forms part of a long-term vision for more personalized medicine approaches.

"The Yellow Card Biobank will help us move towards our goal of personalized medicine"Scientists will use the genetic information in the biobank to investigate whether a side effect from a medicine was caused by a specific genetic trait.