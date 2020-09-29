UK unlocks funding for Rizmoic in opioid-induced constipation

Novartis' (NOVN: VX) generics division Sandoz has received a positive reimbursement decision in the UK for Rizmoic (naldemedine).

Rizmoic, which was approved in Europe in early 2019 and has been approved for routine use in the USA and Japan, is an antagonist of opioid which binds to certain opioid receptors.

In April 2019, Sandoz signed an agreement with Japanese drugmaker Shionogi (TYO: 4507) for the commercialization of Rizmoic in Europe, gaining rights in key European markets of Germany, the UK and the Netherlands.