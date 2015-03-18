US market for asthma drugs set to reach $14 billion by 2020

The US treatment market for asthma will rise in value from $11.7 billion in 2013 to an estimated $14 billion by 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6%, a new study finds.
According to business intelligence provider GBI Research’s latest report, the USA is the single biggest asthma treatment market globally, reflecting the country’s large population size, high disease prevalence and the inflated cost of therapeutics in comparison with other major markets.
However, according to Fiona Chisholm, associate analyst for GBI Research, the asthma therapeutics market will be strongly characterized by generic erosion that will impact several of the leading brands over the forecast period, including Singulair (montelukast sodium), Advair (fluticasone propionate/salmeterol xinafoate), and Symbicort (budesonide/formoterol fumarate).
