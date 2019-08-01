Saturday 23 November 2024

Yale and Mayo Clinic team up to study opioid prescribing

1 August 2019
Yale University and Mayo Clinic have been awarded a grant for up to $5.3 million over two years by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to study patients’ experiences with pain and use of opioids.

The project is part of the Center of Excellence in Regulatory Science and Innovation (CERSI), which involves all three parties. The study will be conducted in collaboration with Regional Health of Rapid City, and University of Alabama at Birmingham.

"We will be able to better understand the safeguards that need to be put in place to protect the public"It is hoped that the project will generate real-world evidence that can be used to better understand how patients use opioids for acute pain, and for how long opioids are needed, in order to inform guidelines and promote safer prescribing practices that will help to confront the addiction crisis in the USA.

