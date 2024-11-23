Reckitt-Nicholas Plan Indian Joint Venture

UK group Reckitt & Colman is believed to be planning a marketing jointventure with British company Nicholas Piramal to cover its pharmaceutical product range. It is expected to include Reckitt and Colman India products such as its anti-epilepsy drugs and antiseptics. Pharmaceutical sales accounted for approximately 10% of RCI turnover in 1996.

Although senior management at Nicholas and RCI declined to comment on the project, sources at RCI claim talks have been underway for some two months, and it is known that Nicholas wishes to develop its over-the-counter business in India.

As a result of its merger with Piramal Healthcare, Nicholas now has access to best-selling Hoffman-La Roche brands such as Saridon, Aspro, Cleartone and Vitaminets Forte.