Rituxan Now Shipping In The USA

IDEC and Genentech have started shipping Rituxan (rituximab), ananti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of relapsed or refractory low-grade or follicular B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, to oncologists in the USA. The product was approved there earlier this month (Marketletter December 8).
This is the second launch for the product. It was first introduced by Roche in Switzerland a few weeks ago, under the trade name MabThera. The development of rituximab was also undertaken by Zenyaku Kogyo of Japan. In the USA, IDEC and Genentech will copromote the product and share responsibility for its manufacture.
