Roche and Synosis enter CNS drug accord

Swiss drug major Roche and USA-based biotechnology firm Synosis Therapeutics say that they have entered into a partnership to develop treatments for schizophrenia, cognitive disorder, Parkinson's disease, drug dependency and pain. The accord will focus on five drug candidates that Synosis will acquire from the Swiss company, including four which target the central nervous system that are Phase I assessment candidates.

Under the terms of the agreement, financial details of which were not disclosed, Synosis will be responsible for the clinical development and, in some cases, the commercialization of the compounds for multiple indications. Roche retains the right to opt-in to two preselected programs established under the accord, which is designed to provide the agents with the best chance of developmental success.

Synosis is a privately-owned drug developer that was spun out from EuroVentures Inc, a wholly-owned incubator of the USA-based Versant Ventures. Brad Bolzon, managing director of Versant, said that the deal shows how venture capitalists and drugmakers can form partnerships based on promising product candidates.