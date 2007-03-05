Roche halts Ph II trial of anemia drug

Swiss drug major Roche is temporarily suspending recruitment in a Phase II trial of its continuous erythropoietin receptor activator Micera, which is being developed as a treatment for chemotherapy induced anemia, following safety concerns. In a statement, the firm said that it had taken the decision, which is in accordance with the advice of an independent Drug Safety Monitoring Board, due to "a numerical imbalance in the number of deaths across the four arms of the study...driven in part by deaths reported to be due to the progression of the underlying cancer."
Roche went on to say that the deaths were not thought to be associated with either the drug itself, or as a result of its elevation of hemoglobin levels. The firm said that it would closely monitor the safety of all the trial subjects enrolled, and would search for other possible explanations.
The news is another potential blow for drugs of this type, and adds to previous concerns that the mechanism of action they employ may inadvertently stimulate tumor growth.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze