Roche Launches New Roferon A In UK

Roche Products has launched Roferon A (interferon alfa-2a) single-dose,pre-filled syringes, for the treatment of hepatitis B and C and certain cancers including hairy cell leukemia and AIDS-related Kaposi's sarcoma, in the UK.

The benefits of this new formulation of interferon alfa-2a, says the company, are that it is free of human serum albumin, which is contained in many of the older formulations, and means that the risk of viral contamination is eliminated. The elimination of HSA also means that the production of protein aggregates does not occur, which predispose to antibody formation. Antibody formation is further prevented by the addition of an antioxidant. In clinical trials it was demonstrated that only one person in 10 developed antibodies, says the company.

According to Roche, Roferon A is the only HSA-free interferon alfa-2a currently available in the UK. In addition, it does not require reconstitution, making it simple for patients to self-administer. The National Health Service price is L16.96 ($28.28) exclusive of value-added tax, for a vial containing three million International Units.