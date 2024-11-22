ROCHE LOOSENS PCR STRANGLEHOLD

Hoffmann-La Roche subsidiary Roche Molecular Systems and the Perkin-Elmer Corporation have granted a license to Boehringer Mannheim providing the German company with worldwide rights to manufacture and sell Taq DNA polymerase and other thermostable enzymes and reagents for use in developing in vitro diagnostics using the polymerase chain reaction.
Under the terms of the agreement, Perkin-Elmer, the exclusive distributor of PCR products manufactured by RMS for applications other than in vitro diagnostics, will receive royalty payments, along with Roche, from all BM's resulting PCR-based kits. The licensing agreement is a non-exclusive contract valid for the lifetime of Roche's PCR patents.
Dennert Ware, president of Boehringer Mannheim Biochemical Products Division in the USA, said that the new deal puts the company in a strong position in the diagnostics market. "In the past, we were limited to the marketing of pre- and post-PCR application products. Now, we can offer our entire range of PCR application products including nucleotides, molecular biology enzymes and DNA purification reagents," he said. Boehringer Mannheim already sells Taq DNA polymerase for non-PCR applications (although they are clearly unable to police how researchers actually use it).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze