Roche plans Tamiflu launch in Japan soon

Roche says it expects to launch its oral influenza drug Tamiflu(oseltamivir) in Japan in the next few weeks, having been granted regulatory approval for the neuraminidase inhibitor in December.

In anticipation of the launch, the Swiss firm has signed a co-promotion agreement for the drug, which still needs to secure pricing approval, with Shionogi Pharmaceutical. Rival company GlaxoSmithKline is still awaiting pricing approval for its inhaled flu drug Relenza (zanamivir), despite receiving regulatory approval in Japan at the end of 1999 (Marketletter January 3 & 10, 2000).

Big plans for Nippon Roche