Roche Purchases KV Stock

Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche has completed the purchase of 200,000shares of common stock of the US company KV Pharmaceutical for $3.5 million through its affiliate Roche International.
The purchase of the stock is part of a broad-based agreement between Roche Holding and KV which includes certain cash payments by Roche, generic marketing rights, licensed products and other product considerations (Marketletter February 24).
KV will be involved in the manufacture of Femstat One (butoconazole nitrate 2% cream), Roche's treatment for vulvovaginal infections caused by Candida albicans. KV will utilize its site-release drug delivery technology in the manufacturing of the product.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze