Roche Purchases KV Stock

Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche has completed the purchase of 200,000shares of common stock of the US company KV Pharmaceutical for $3.5 million through its affiliate Roche International.

The purchase of the stock is part of a broad-based agreement between Roche Holding and KV which includes certain cash payments by Roche, generic marketing rights, licensed products and other product considerations (Marketletter February 24).

KV will be involved in the manufacture of Femstat One (butoconazole nitrate 2% cream), Roche's treatment for vulvovaginal infections caused by Candida albicans. KV will utilize its site-release drug delivery technology in the manufacturing of the product.