Roche's MabThera wins NICE appeal

The Appeal Panel of the National Institute for Clinical Excellence hasupheld the appeal launched by Roche and members of the medical profession against the NICE's Final Appraisal Document relating to the use of MabThera (rituximab) in the treatment of advanced lymphatic cancer.

MabThera is licensed in the UK for use in patients with stage III-IV follicular lymphoma who are chemoresistant or are in their second or subsequent relapse after chemotherapy, and it has been reimbursable on the National Health Service since 1998. The NICE began its appraisal of the drug towards the end of 2000, a company spokeswoman told the Marketletter, issuing the Provisional Appraisal Document in the spring and publishing the FAD in March.

While the contents of the FAD remain confidential, Roche medical director John Drake told the Marketletter that one of the points which was upheld by the Panel was Roche's appeal against the Appraisal Committee's recommendation that MabThera's use be restricted to clinical trials only.