Roche's MabThera wins NICE appeal

The Appeal Panel of the National Institute for Clinical Excellence hasupheld the appeal launched by Roche and members of the medical profession against the NICE's Final Appraisal Document relating to the use of MabThera (rituximab) in the treatment of advanced lymphatic cancer.
MabThera is licensed in the UK for use in patients with stage III-IV follicular lymphoma who are chemoresistant or are in their second or subsequent relapse after chemotherapy, and it has been reimbursable on the National Health Service since 1998. The NICE began its appraisal of the drug towards the end of 2000, a company spokeswoman told the Marketletter, issuing the Provisional Appraisal Document in the spring and publishing the FAD in March.
While the contents of the FAD remain confidential, Roche medical director John Drake told the Marketletter that one of the points which was upheld by the Panel was Roche's appeal against the Appraisal Committee's recommendation that MabThera's use be restricted to clinical trials only.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze