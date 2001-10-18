S African govt retains HIV/AIDS stance

The government of South Africa remains at the center of growing nationaland international pressure regarding its contentious stance on HIV/AIDS therapy, as well as its viewpoint on the use of antiretroviral drugs, reports the Marketletter's local correspondent.
President Thabo Mbeki, basing his view on dated figures from the World Health Organization, asked Health Minister Tshabalala Msimang to "review health expenditure priorities" in light of the WHO statistics that show AIDS as 12th in the list of reasons for death reported in the country. In a letter, which has been leaked to the press, the President said: "needless to say, these figures will provoke a howl of displeasure and a concerted propaganda campaign among those who have convinced themselves that HIV/AIDS is the single biggest cause of death in our country" (Marketletter September 24).
Said to have tried to suppress MRC report
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze