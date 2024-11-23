Saquinavir Subject To MDR Pump Clearance

Researchers from Stanford University in California, USA, have foundthat P-glycoprotein, a protein central to many forms of multidrug resistance in cancer, may also prevent the absorption of Roche's HIV protease inhibitor Invirase (saquinavir).
Saquinavir was the first protease inhibitor to reach the market, but has suffered from poor absorption. Roche is working to improve the formulation. If the Stanford researchers are correct, giving compounds which block the PG pump could improve absorption.
The researchers investigated whether PG was affecting saquinavir after observing that the drug was metabolized by the cytochrome P450 enzyme system - P450 and PG often target similar compounds. They used two cancer cell lines, one expressing PG and one that did not, and compared their ability to withstand saquinavir challenge. They found that the PG-expressing cells survived at much higher concentrations of the drug.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze