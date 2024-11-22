SHAPE OF THE PHARMA INDUSTRY IN E EUROPE

The fall of communism in eastern European countries in recent years and the measures being taken by the local governments to move towards a market economy has resulted in many changes for industry in the region. The changes in the pharmaceutical market have been dramatic and mean that there is plenty of scope for growth for western pharmaceutical companies in these newly-opened up markets.
Representatives from Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Russia, Bulgaria and Romania were present at a meeting held by IBC in London last month, which examined the challenges facing the pharmaceutical market in eastern Europe and aimed to encourage western drug companies to invest in the region.
Until 1989, all pharmaceutical facilities in Poland came under the POLFA union which acted as a central management body for the drug industry. After this date, all POLFA facilities became independent, and the small group of private manufacturers has been boosted by foreign equity investment from companies such as Johnson & Johnson.
