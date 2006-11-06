Friday 22 November 2024

Speedel initiates Ph IIa trial of SPP635

6 November 2006

Basel, Switzerland-based Speedel has initiated a Phase IIa clinical trial with the renin inhibitor, SPP635, for the treatment of hypertension. This is the first of the next-generation compounds following Speedel's lead product SPP100 (aliskiren, Tekturna), which is partnered with Novartis and awaiting marketing approval from US and European Union regulators.

SPP635 is the most advanced compound in Speedel's SPP600 series and is one of several new proprietary renin inhibitors originated by the company's late-stage research unit. The start of the Phase IIa trial follows the successful completion of a Phase I safety and tolerability study, where plasma concentrations reached levels that were predicted by earlier human microdosing studies reported in February 2005. These supported earlier estimations that SPP635 has a bioavailability of about 25%-30% in man, with a half-life of approximately 24 hours, making it ideal for once per day dosing.

The four-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized, parallel-design, proof-of-concept Phase IIa trial in hypertension will be carried out in Europe with results due around third-quarter 2007. It will study the safety and efficacy of SPP635 in about 35 patients with mild-to-moderate hypertension by measuring office and ambulatory blood pressure.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze